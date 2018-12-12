Taylor Nets 200th ECHL Goal as K-Wings Top Beast 4-2

December 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Brampton, ON. - Justin Taylor scored twice and Ivan Kulbakov made 30 saves as the K-Wings got back in the win column with a 4-2 victory over the Brampton Beast on Wednesday.

Justin Taylor's third period goal was the forward his 200th career ECHL goal. Ivan Kulbakov has now won his last five starts. Tyler Biggs netted his first goal of the season since returning to the K-Wings last weekend.

Kyle Bushee got the visitors on the board in the opening frame. After a few good chances in front Tanner Sorenson put a back-hand pass right on the tape of Bushee, who was crashing into the slot. The defenseman quickly popped off a shot that snuck between the legs of Jake Paterson, giving the K-Wings the 1-0 lead.

Skating four-on-four the K-Wings doubled the lead in the second. Taking a pass from Reid Gardiner, Tyler Biggs found himself on a break-away. With pressure right behind Biggs snapped a shot past Jake Paterson low on the blocker side, giving the K-Wings the 2-0 lead. Exactly four minutes later the Beast got on the board. Jackson Leef's shots rolled over Ivan Kulbakov's glove, bringing the Beast within one after the second period.

In the third Justin Taylor used the penalty kill to generate another offensive opportunity. After being hauled down on a break-away Taylor was awarded a penalty shot. The forward walked in on Paterson and snapped a shot high blocker side to push the K-Wings lead to 3-1. Trailing 3-1 late with a power play chance the Beast pulled the net minder with just under seven minutes left to play in regulation. Brandon Marino sent a shot through traffic that found its way past Kulbakov, bringing the Beast within one. Trailing by one late in the game the Beast pulled the netminder once again. However this time it was the K-Wings that scored. Justin Taylor gathered the puck in the offensive zone and netted his second of the night, and the 200th goal of his ECHL career. Taylor's empty net tally capped off the scoring as the K-Wings skated away with a 4-2 victory.

Ivan Kulbakov finished the night with 30 saves on 32 shots, while Jake Paterson stopped 21 of 24 shots in the loss.

Kalamazoo returns homes for a three-in-three weekend starting Friday against Wheeling.

