Game Day Report: Mavericks, Steelheads Begin Three-Game Set Wednesday

BOISE, Idaho - The Kansas City Mavericks and Idaho Steelheads begin a week-long three-game set Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena.

Game Info

The Matchup: Mavericks (14-5-1-1) at Steelheads (12-9-1-2)

Venue: CenturyLink Arena | Boise, Idaho

All-Time Series: Mavericks trail 2-2-2-0

Tune In: Hear Bob Rennison's play-by-play radio call of tonight's game by tuning in via the Mavericks' free mobile app or at KCMavericks.com. A video stream of the game is available through the subscription service ECHL.tv.

Morning Skate

Coming In Hot: Tonight's meeting is a clash of two of the hottest teams in the Mountain Division, the third-place Mavericks and fourth-place Steelheads. Kansas City has taken seven of a possible eight points thus far in December and Idaho has gone 7-2-0-1 in its last 10 games, points in four-straight.

Raising The Temp: The Mavericks received reinforcements from AHL affiliate Stockton on Tuesday, adding forward Jordan Ernst and goalie Nick Schneider. Ernst was called up on Friday and skated in Stockton's 4-3 win over Manitoba Saturday, while Schneider has enjoyed success with the AHL club for the last month, going 6-2 with the Heat.

Secondary Scoring: The Mavericks enjoyed scoring from unlikely sources over the weekend as Willie Raskob and Cliff Watson each lit the lamp in both games against Allen. Raskob scored once in each contest while Watson scored twice on Friday and then added the game-winner Saturday, taking his season goal total from two to five.

Perfect When Leading: The Mavericks are perfect on the year when leading at either intermission, entering tonight's contest 4-0 when leading through 20 minutes of play and a perfect 11-0 with a lead after two periods of play. Kansas City saw its third-period lead slip away on Saturday but responded with two goals in 33 seconds to steal two points from Allen.

What to Watch For: First goal. Both teams have been excellent this season when scoring first, Kansas City entering tonight's game with a record of 8-1-1 after recording the game's first score and Idaho with a mark of 6-1-1-1.

