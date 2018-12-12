Krushelnyski Recalled from Loan by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Wednesday forward Alex Krushelnyski has been recalled from loan by Lehigh Valley. Krushelnyski scored five points for the Royals in two games at Newfoundland last weekend, moving to third on the team with 20 points (7g). Krushelnyski was returned on loan to the Royals Dec. 4.

Krushelnyski scored nine points (3g) in 37 games with Lehigh Valley last campaign.

The Royals return home for a Weekend of Giving Fri., Dec. 14 - Sun., Dec. 16 with games at Santander Arena on three straight days vs. Allen, pres. by the Salvation Army and Met-Ed. The Weekend of Giving features a clothing drive, toy drive and food drive, plus the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m. with all proceeds on $5 tickets going back to the local Salvation Army on Community Night. The money raised and good donated with stay locally in Reading and Berks County.

Fri., Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m.: Clothing Drive, 4-for-48 Family Pack (4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas for $48)

Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m.: Community Night with $5 tickets (all proceeds to Salvation Army), Teddy Bear Toss, Food Drive, Holiday Ornament Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, Royals will wear Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys

Sun., Dec. 16 at 5:00 p.m.: Toy Drive at Santander Arena, plus have a personal meet-and-greet with SpongeBob SquarePants with the Royals SpongeBob VIP Package as he visits Santander Arena. The Royals will wear SpongeBob jerseys and Allen will wear Patrick Star jerseys.

