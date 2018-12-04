Three IceMen Return from AHL

December 4, 2018





Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today announced the return of defenseman Jack Glover from Manitoba, along with defenseman Kayle Doetzel and forward Nikita Korostelev from Cleveland. Defenseman Dajon Mingo has signed a professional tryout with Manitoba.

Glover, 22, had six points (1G, 5A) and an even plus/minus rating in 14 games for Jacksonville this season before signing a PTO with Manitoba late last week. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound rookie joined the Icemen for the final eight games of last season following a collegiate career with the University of Minnesota. The Golden Gophers claimed the regular season title of the B1G in three of Glover's four seasons, and the B1G championship in his freshman year. The Golden Valley, MN native was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in round 3, 69 overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Doetzel, 23, is in his third professional season, having split time between the AHL and ECHL. In ten games with the Icemen this season, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has one goal and a minus-four rating. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound blue liner started his pro career with the Stockton Heat in 2016, and has 68 AHL games in his career with four points and a plus-four rating. He has one game with the Heat and the Moose this season.

Korostelev, 21, saw action in eight games with Jacksonville recording one assist. The 6-foot-1, 209-pound forward is in his rookie campaign with Cleveland. Last season, the Moskva, Russia native joined the Laval Rocket for ten games (1G, 1A) at the culmination of an OHL career where he notched 272 points (123G, 149A) in 282 games.

Mingo, 28, has 15 points (5G, 10A) and a plus-six rating in 21 games with the Icemen this season. The 5-foot-8, 174-pound blueliner is in his fourth professional campaign, recording 69 points (19G, 50A) in 175 ECHL games between Jacksonville, Kalamazoo, and Toledo. Prior to turning pro, the Canton, MI product played 107 NCAA games with Bowling Green State, notching 44 points (12G, 32A) and a plus-nine rating.

The Icemen are halfway through a four-game road stint and travel to Florida to face the South Division second place Everblades on Wednesday. The team returns home next Wednesday to host Orlando on 'Weekend Wednesday' where beer and wine are only $2.

