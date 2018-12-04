ECHL Transactions - December 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 4, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Tate Olson, D

Kalamazoo:

Keegan Asmundson, G

Maine:

Alec Baer, F

Reading:

Austin Lotz, G

Wheeling:

Tyler Bird, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Johnny McInnis, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Garrett Clarke, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Ranger, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Tanner Pond, F assigned by Providence

Delete Alex Overhardt, F recalled by Milwaukee

Cincinnati:

Add Josh Taylor, G added as EBUG [12/3]

Florida:

Add Justin Wade, D assigned by Cleveland

Fort Wayne:

Add Brandon Lubin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Rygus, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)

Greenville:

Add Dan Milan, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Delete Kevin Miller, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Kayle Doetzel, D returned from loan to Cleveland

Add Nikita Korostelev, F assigned by Cleveland

Delete Dajon Mingo, D loaned to Manitoba

Maine:

Add Ryan Gropp, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Add Terrence Wallin, F returned from loan to Hartford

Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve

Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve

Delete Scott Savage, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Brandon Fehd, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brandon Mashinter, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Reading:

Add Joe Houk, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alex Krushelnyski, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Angus Redmond, G activated from reserve

Delete Alex Roos, F placed on reserve

Delete Dan Milan, D traded to Greenville

Toledo:

Add Dan DeSalvo, F assigned by Cleveland

Tulsa:

Add Charlie Sampair, F assigned by San Antonio

Delete Chris Francis, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Utah:

Delete Austin Carroll, F loaned to Manitoba

Wheeling:

Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Zach Todd, D activated from reserve

