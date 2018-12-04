ECHL Transactions - December 4
December 4, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 4, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Tate Olson, D
Kalamazoo:
Keegan Asmundson, G
Maine:
Alec Baer, F
Reading:
Austin Lotz, G
Wheeling:
Tyler Bird, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Johnny McInnis, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Garrett Clarke, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Ranger, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Tanner Pond, F assigned by Providence
Delete Alex Overhardt, F recalled by Milwaukee
Cincinnati:
Add Josh Taylor, G added as EBUG [12/3]
Florida:
Add Justin Wade, D assigned by Cleveland
Fort Wayne:
Add Brandon Lubin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Rygus, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)
Greenville:
Add Dan Milan, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Delete Kevin Miller, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Kayle Doetzel, D returned from loan to Cleveland
Add Nikita Korostelev, F assigned by Cleveland
Delete Dajon Mingo, D loaned to Manitoba
Maine:
Add Ryan Gropp, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Add Terrence Wallin, F returned from loan to Hartford
Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve
Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve
Delete Scott Savage, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Brandon Fehd, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brandon Mashinter, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Reading:
Add Joe Houk, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alex Krushelnyski, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Angus Redmond, G activated from reserve
Delete Alex Roos, F placed on reserve
Delete Dan Milan, D traded to Greenville
Toledo:
Add Dan DeSalvo, F assigned by Cleveland
Tulsa:
Add Charlie Sampair, F assigned by San Antonio
Delete Chris Francis, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Utah:
Delete Austin Carroll, F loaned to Manitoba
Wheeling:
Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Zach Todd, D activated from reserve
