Krushelnyski Returned on Loan from Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Tuesday forward Alex Krushelnyski has been returned on loan from Lehigh Valley to Reading. A fifth-year professional from Bloomfield Hills, MI, Krushelnyski is in his second season with the Flyers organization and ranks third on the Royals with 10 assists and 15 points. He was recalled from loan by Lehigh Valley Nov. 26.

The two-time ECHL All-Star has scored 18 goals and 42 points in 41 career games with Reading. Thirteen of those games have been multi-point efforts. With the Phantoms, he triggered in nine points in 37 games last campaign. In the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, he scored the game-winning, 5th-overtime goal for Lehigh Valley in Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Finals (longest AHL game ever) vs. Charlotte.

The 28-year-old has scored 176 points (67g) in 186 ECHL games. He is a 2014 graduate of Colorado College.

The Royals return home for a Weekend of Giving Fri., Dec. 14 - Sun., Dec. 16 with games at Santander Arena on three straight days vs. Allen, pres. by the Salvation Army and Met-Ed. The Weekend of Giving features a clothing drive, toy drive and food drive, plus the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m. with all proceeds on $5 tickets going back to the local Salvation Army on Community Night. The money raised and good donated with stay locally in Reading and Berks County.

Fri., Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m.: Clothing Drive, 4-for-48 Family Pack (4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas for $48)

Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m.: Community Night with $5 tickets (all proceeds to Salvation Army), Teddy Bear Toss, Food Drive, Holiday Ornament Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, Royals will wear Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys

Sun., Dec. 16 at 5:00 p.m.: Toy Drive at Santander Arena, plus have a personal meet-and-greet with SpongeBob SquarePants with the Royals SpongeBob VIP Package as he visits Santander Arena. The Royals will wear SpongeBob jerseys and Allen will wear Patrick Star jerseys.

