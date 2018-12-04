Game Day Report: Mavericks, Fuel Tangle Tuesday in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Kansas City Mavericks hit the road for a Tuesday night affair with the Indy Fuel, a 6:05 p.m. Central puck drop.

The Matchup: Mavericks (12-5-1-0) at Fuel (9-10-0-0)

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum | Indianapolis, Ind.

All-Time Series: Mavericks lead 11-4-0-1 | This season KC leads 1-0

Tune In: Hear the Mavericks' radio broadcast (Bob Rennison - PBP) by tuning in via the Mavericks' mobile app or at KCMavericks.com.

Morning Skate

Fueling Up: The Mavericks and Fuel meet for the second of three matchups this season Tuesday night in Indy, a matchup of former divisional foes. Kansas City has historically dominated the Fuel, leading the all-time series by an 11-4-0-1 margin, and was dominant in the lone prior meeting this season - a 7-2 win on Oct. 27 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena that saw the Mavs fill the net with four goals in the first to put the game out of reach early.

In The Rear View: The Mavericks are coming off a wild game Saturday, a 6-4 win over the Tulsa Oilers in which the home team went up 3-0 in the first and led 4-1 through 40 minutes, but a strong push from Tulsa eventually tied the game at four apiece in the third. Kansas City didn't blink, with Darian Dziurzynski lighting the lamp with just 2:15 left to seal the deal and snap a brief three-game skid.

Raskob Reinforcement: Willie Raskob returns to Kansas City after making his AHL debut with the Stockton Heat over the weekend. Raskob is tied for 10th among ECHL defensemen in scoring and is sixth in that group with 13 assists on the year.

We Went To Jared: Jared VanWormer enters tonight's game ninth in the ECHL in scoring with 23 points on the year. The forward, who finished last year as the league's leader in power play goals, boasts 11 goals and 12 assists on the year and is plus-11, tied with teammate Mark Cooper for 12th in the ECHL in plus/minus.

What To Watch For: A fast start. The Mavericks have made a habit of starting slowly this year, owning a 20-17 goal differential in the opening period on the season, but the Fuel's worst period thus far has been the first, where they are a minus-8 (14-22). The Mavericks are undefeated this year when taking a lead into the locker room after either period (3-0 after the first, 9-0 after the second).

