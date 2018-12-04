Swamp Rabbits Stun Stingrays Late
December 4, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits played to a 1-1 tie after two periods of play, and with four minutes left in the third period, struck when it counted the most. Dylan Vander Esch posted a late tally for Greenville and stunned the South Carolina Stingrays 2-1 on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Stingrays defenseman Mike Chen turned the puck over to Will Merchant, who swung the puck to Thomas Ebbing along the goal line. Vander Esch drove the center lane and lifted a shot top shelf over the blocker hand of Gordon Defiel to give the Swamp Rabbits a 2-1 lead at the 15:16 mark of the third period.
The Swamp Rabbits picked up the opening tally of the game halfway through the first period. Chris Izmirlian found a loose puck sitting in the crease out of a netmouth scramble and poked a backhander into the goal to get the scoring started. Ebbing and Merchant also picked up assists on the Greenville goal to open the scoring.
South Carolina responded in the second period just 42 seconds in. Vinny Muto took a shot from the point, and as goaltender Chris Nell thought he had the rebound, it was stashed home by Tad Kozun.
Nell, otherwise, was spectacular, and continued his strong run. He has only allowed three goals in his last three starts, and made 26 saves on the night for Greenville. He helped keep the South Carolina power play off the board for its three opportunities on the night.
The Swamp Rabbits picked up their third consecutive win, and drew within a single standings point of the South Carolina Stingrays and the Orlando Solar Bears in the South Division standings. The win also evened the season series at one apiece.
The Swamp Rabbits return to action on Friday, December 7 in Florida to take on the Everblades. Catch all of the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or on the ECHL's streaming video provider, ECHL.TV.
