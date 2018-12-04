Utah's Herbert, Ully Named Co-Winners of CCM/ECHL Player of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Utah Grizzlies forwards Caleb Herbert and Cole Ully have been selected as co-winners of the CCM ECHL?Player of the Month for November.

Herbert, who also was named Player of the Month in?November 2017, scored 10 goals and added 11 assists for 21 points in 12 games in November while Ully tallied five goals and had 16 assists for 21 points in 11 games.

Herbert recorded at least one point in each of his final 11 games during the month and had eight multi-point games including three points on Nov. 3 at Kansas City and Nov. 21 against Allen. He leads the ECHL with 17 goals and 33 points in 19 games this season.

A native of Bloomington, Minnesota, Herbert has tallied 135 points (74g-61a) in 127 career ECHL games with Utah, Greenville, Idaho and South Carolina while adding 27 points (12g-15a) in 105 caeer games in the American Hockey League with Colorado, Hartford, San Jose, Utica, Texas and Hershey.

Prior to turning pro, Herbert posted 89 points (32g-57a) in 112 career games at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Ully had at least one point in each of his 11 games in November, including a four-assist game on Nov. 23 against Allen and seven other two-point efforts. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Ully leads the ECHL with 21 assists and ranks second in the league with 29 points in 18 games this season.

The 23-year-old has 75 points (28g-47a) in 63 career ECHL games with Utah and Idaho and 46 points (20g-26a) in 123 career AHL contests with Colorado and Texas.

Prior to turning pro, Ully posted 237 points (95g-142a) in 256 career games with Kamloops of the Western Hockey League.

Runners Up: Joe Cox, Florida (13 gp, 7g, 10a, 17 pts.), Troy Bourke, Orlando (11 gp, 4g, 12a 16 pts.) and Troy Josephs, Wheeling (11 gp, 11g, 5a, 16 pts).

Also Nominated: Justin Hodgman (Fort Wayne), A.J. White (Idaho), Olivier Labelle (Indy), Kris Newbury (Jacksonville), Brady Ferguson (Newfoundland), Domenic Alberga (Norfolk), Steven Swavely (Reading), Grant Besse (South Carolina), Shane Berschbach (Toledo), Steven Kaunisto (Tulsa) and Steven Iacobellis (Wichita).

