Teddy Bear Toss Highlights Busy Promotional Game Week

December 4, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals have announced details for several promotions and ticket offers for this week's three-game home set with the Manchester Monarchs. The games will be played on Wednesday (Dec. 5), Friday (Dec. 7) and Saturday (Dec. 8) beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope.

Discounted Military Ticket Offer for Wednesday's Game

In honor of our 41st President George H. W. Bush (1924-2018), the Admirals are offering a special 41-percent discount on tickets for all active and retired military personnel with military ID. These discounted tickets must be purchased at the Scope Box Office. Each ID will be good for a discounted ticket for the ID holder and one guest. Offer Valid for Wednesday, December 5 game only.

Teddy Bear Toss - Saturday, December 8

The Annual Teddy Bear Toss game is loaded with great promotions and provides a family fun night out for all. The following is a complete listing of Saturday's promotions:

Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or stuffed animal to the game to throw out onto the ice when Admirals score their first goal. The Admirals will round-up all of the stuffed toys and distribute them to local children's charities for the holidays! Watching the stuffed toys hit the ice is a sight to see and it's all for a great cause. so come join in on the fun!

Teddy Bear & Ticket Offer: Receive one red-level voucher for Saturday's game and an Admirals Teddy Bear to throw onto the ice for just $20! To purchase call 757-640-1212.

Pregame Fan Fest: Come early and join the fun from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Exhibition Hall at Scope. Music, bounce houses, street hockey, corn hole and Connect 4 games and more will all be available for fans to enjoy!

Canned Food Drive Ticket Offer: Bring a canned food item to donate to those in need, and receive $2 off your ticket price. Discount good for all price levels, and tickets must be purchased at the Scope Box Office. Limit one (1) $2 discount per person donating. Offer good for Saturday, December 8 game only.

Postgame Skate: The second postgame skate of the season takes place following Saturday's game. Skate with and meet the Admirals players following Saturday's game. Skates will be made available, or fans may bring their own.

The Fur Circus is in town! The Fur Circus mascots (pictured below) will be on hand to entertain fans throughout the game!

Jewish Heritage Night: Join us for a Hanukkah celebration along with other holiday activities! The Admirals will have a menorah lighting presentation on the ice to celebrate the seventh day of Hanukkah

Admirals Ticket Information

Holiday Ticket Packs: Give the gift of hockey and receive four red-level ticket vouchers to be used for any 18-19 regular season game, an Admirals navy beanie, Admirals scarf and Admirals Holiday puck for just $65! (This is a $125 value!) To purchase, contact the Admirals office at 757-640-1212!

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget!

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.