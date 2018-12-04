Mavs Snag Point in Shootout Loss at Indy
December 4, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Kansas City Mavericks (12-5-1-1) stole a hard-earned point on the road in a come-from-behind 4-3 shootout loss to the Indy Fuel (10-10-0-0) Tuesday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Kansas City fell behind early, conceding two goals in the first nine minutes over the Fuel's first nine shots. The visiting team overcame the sluggish start, C.J. Eick depositing his third goal of the campaign at 10:53 of the opening frame to trim the deficit to 2-1, a score that remained into the locker room.
Indy doubled its lead early in the second, Matt Rupert beating Mason McDonald to extend the Fuel lead to 3-1. The remainder of the middle period was highlighted by chippiness from each side, the teams combining for 34 penalty minutes in the second 20 minutes.
The Mavericks were the lone team to score in the third period, lighting the lamp twice with strikes from Jordan Ernst on the power play, his third of the season, and Darian Dziurzynski's seventh of the campaign to push the game to overtime against his former club.
After a scoreless overtime, a goal from Kevin Dufour in the shootout was the difference as KC was turned away on all three shots.
The Mavericks return to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena this weekend for a pair of games against division rival Allen on Friday and Saturday.
