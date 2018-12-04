Overhardt Recalled to Milwaukee
December 4, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL have recalled forward Alex Overhardt from his loan.
Overhardt, 21, has posted nine points (5g, 4a) and 31 penalty minutes in 17 games with the Gladiators this season in his first year of pro hockey. The Cherry Hill, CO native heads back to the AHL where he attended training camp with the Milwaukee Admirals but has yet to appear in a game. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward amassed 106 points in 273 WHL games for the Portland Winterhawks before turning pro this season.
The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey continues at the Infinite Energy Arena Friday, December 7th, against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:35 PM.
The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league.
