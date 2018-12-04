Railers' Gillam Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Worcester, MA- The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) along with the ECHL has announced today that Railers' goaltender Mitch Gillam (@gillyg00se32) has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Gillam went 3-0-0 with a 1.64 goals-against average and a save percentage of .951 in three appearances last week.

The 26-year-old made 37 saves in a 2-1 win at Brampton on?Tuesday, stopped 30 shots in a 4-2 victory at Maine on Friday and had 31 saves in a 3-2 win over the Mariners on Sunday.

Under contract with Bridgeport of the American?Hockey League, Gillam is 5-6-2 in 11 appearances with the Railers this season and is tied for fifth in the ECHL with a .925 save percentage and ranks 15th with a 2.55 goals-against average.

A native of Peterborough, Ontario Gillam has appeared in 54 career ECHL games with?Worcester and Orlando posting an overall record of 28-21-3 with five shutouts, a 2.39 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage, and last season, he earned a spot on the ECHL?All-Rookie Team.

Prior to turning pro, Gillam appeared in 97 career games at Cornell University posting an overall record of 47-28-17 with 11 shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .923.

What's on tap? - HUMP DAY GAME

The Railers host the Brampton Beast on Wednesday, Dec 5 at 7pm - score $5 any ticket at the Box Office with your Price Chopper / Market 32 Advantage Card.

On Friday, Dec 7 the Railers host the Beast at 7pm on a 2-3-4 Friday! Boston Bruins forward Ryan Donato will sign autographs from 6-7:30pm presented by Raymond James Restoration.

The Railers Tavern, located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Nonna's (FRI, SAT, SUN) or Railers Tavern (MON-THU) or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

