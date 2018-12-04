Milan Dealt to Greenville to Complete Future Considerations Trade

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Tuesday defenseman Dan Milan has been traded to Greenville, completing a future considerations deal from Nov. 30 in which the Royals acquired defenseman Joe Houk from the Swamp Rabbits.

Houk has joined the Royals roster as the club embarks to St. John's, NL for a back-to-back road weekend against the Newfoundland Growlers Fri., Dec. 7 - Sat., Dec. 8.

Milan skated in 17 games with Reading and accumulated one goal, four points and a team-high 55 PIM. He leads the ECHL with 15 minor penalties and received two fighting majors while with Reading.

Houk is entering his fifth professional season. Last campaign, the Richboro, PA native scored nine goals and 29 points in 43 games, earning a spot in the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic. He has not played this season.

A former UMass-Lowell standout, Houk stands 6-foot and weighs 205 pounds. In 2016-17, he scored a career-high 16 goals (4th among ECHL defensemen) and 47 points in 69 games for Greenville.

