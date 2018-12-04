Pond Returned to Atlanta by Providence

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that the AHL's Providence Bruins have reassigned forward Tanner Pond to the team.

Pond, 25, returns to Atlanta where he spent most of his rookie season last year posting 37 points (14g, 23a) and 163 penalty minutes in 61 games played. The Walled Lake, MI native added a team-leading four points (1g, 3a) in four playoff games for the Gladiators last year. The 6-foot, 194-pound center led all Glads rookies with his 37 points, and finished in a tie for third overall on the team during the 2017-18 campaign. The second-year pro has appeared in eight games for the Providence Bruins and earned one assist this season thus far. The hard-hitting forward attended training camp with the NHL's Boston Bruins and skated in two preseason games earning a fight and plus-one rating at the start of the current season. Prior to turning pro last year, Pond played four years at Northeastern University amassing 12 points (5g-7a) in 109 games for the Huskies.

Pond has arrived in Atlanta and is expected to be in the lineup this weekend.

The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey continues at the Infinite Energy Arena Friday, December 7th, against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:35 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.

