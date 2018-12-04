Thunder Weekly, December 4th

Wichita, KS - Wichita continued to face Mountain Division opponents this past week. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, November 27th

Kansas City at Wichita, 5-2 W recap

Friday, November 30th

Wichita at Allen, 4-1 L recap

Saturday, December 1st

Wichita at Allen, 6-2 W recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, December 4th

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, December 7th

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-NWTF Night. Buy Tickets here.

Saturday, December 8th

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-Marvel Super Heroes featuring Black Panther and Teddy Bear Toss Night. Buy Tickets here.

Sunday, December 9th

Rapid City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-JumpStart Buy-In Night. Buy Tickets here.

**All games can be heard on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App using the keyword The Sin Bin**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 5-4-1-1

AWAY: 2-5-2-0

OVERALL: 7-9-3-1

Last 10: 3-6-0-1

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 18 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dyson Stevenson, 8

Assists: Steven Iacobellis, 13

Points: Steven Iacobellis, 20

+/-: Jared Wilson, +5

PIM: Pierre-Cedric Labrie, 66

LAST WEEK - Wichita began the week with a home meeting against the Kansas City Mavericks. The Thunder got a stellar performance from Dylan Wells en route to a 5-2 win. Over the weekend, Wichita went south to Texas to play the Allen Americans on Friday and Saturday. Allen won the first meeting on Friday night by the final of 4-1. The Thunder offense exploded in the third period for five goals and won the game, 6-2.

HIGH FIVE - Wichita scored five third-period goals on Saturday night in Allen, which is a new season-high for goals scored in a period.

HELPING HAND - Dyson Stevenson, Mark MacMillan and Steven Iacobellis each had a goal and an assist on Saturday.

TEX MEX - Keoni Texeira is quietly having a solid start to his pro career. He has assists in eight of his last nine games and collected a season-high three on Saturday night. He has 12 helpers so far this season.

POWER AND LIGHT - Wichita got off to a slow start on the power play, but has found its stride over the last 12 games. The Thunder have 14 power play goals in that span (14-for-50 = 28%). Over that span, the Thunder have two power play goals in four games.

END OF THE ROAD - Wichita stopped its seven-game losing skid on Saturday night. Prior to the loss, the last road game that the Thunder had won was on October 20th in Allen. Wichita is looking for its first road win in the StoneWolf Casino Cup Series against the Tulsa Oilers. Tonight is also the final contest of a three-game road trip.

SCORING FIRST - Wichita has found the back of the net first in three-straight games. The Thunder are 6-2-3-1 in those situations.

THUNDERBOLTS... Travis Brown is first among dmen for goals (8)...Stuart Skinner leads the ECHL in shootout wins (3)...Jared Wilson is tied for fourth among rookies with 13 minor penalties...Steven Iacobellis is tied for third among rookies with 20 points (7g, 13a)...Keoni Texeira is tied for second with nine power play assists...Wichita is 5-3-3-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 4-0-1-1 when leading after two... Wichita is 3-1-3-1 in one-goal games...

UP NEXT - Wichita returns home for the next three starting Friday against Rapid City at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

