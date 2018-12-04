Newfoundland's Pooley Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Scott Pooley of the Newfoundland Growlers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2.

Pooley scored four goals and added an assist for five points in a pair of victories against Brampton last week.

The 24-year-old recorded the second hat trick in?Growlers' team history in a 7-4 win on Saturday and had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory on Sunday.

A native of Granger, Indiana, Pooley is third among ECHL rookies with 21 points and tied for third among first-year players with 10 goals in 23 games this season. He made his pro debut last season with Toronto of the American Hockey League, posting one goal in five games.

Prior to turning pro, Pooley tallied 98 points (51g-47a) in 139 career collegiate games at Holy Cross. He also posted 27 points (16g-11a) in 57 games with Muskegon of the United States Hockey League in 2013-14.

On behalf of Scott Pooley, a case of pucks will be donated to a Newfoundland youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Darik Angeli, Norfolk (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.) and Renars Krastenbergs, Wheeling (2 gp, 3g, 2a, 5 pts.).

Also Nominated: Conor Riley (Adirondack), Steven Lorentz (Florida), J.C. Campagna (Fort Wayne), A.J. White (Idaho), Justin Taylor (Kalamazoo), Brandon Mashinter (Rapid City), Andrew Chernwichan (South Carolina), Charlie O'Connor (Toledo), Ryan?Tesink (Toledo), Dyson Stevenson (Wichita) and Ryan Hitchcock (Worcester).

