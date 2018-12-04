Worcester's Gillam Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Mitch Gillam of the Worcester Railers has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Gillam went 3-0-0 with a 1.64 goals-against average and a save percentage of .951 in three appearances last week.

The 26-year-old made 37 saves in a 2-1 win at Brampton on?Tuesday, stopped 30 shots in a 4-2 victory at Maine on Friday and had 31 saves in a 3-2 win over the Mariners on Sunday.

Under contract with Bridgeport of the American?Hockey League, Gillam is 5-6-2 in 11 appearances with the Railers this season and is tied for fifth in the ECHL with a .925 save percentage and ranks 15th with a 2.55 goals-against average.

A native of Peterborough, Ontario Gillam has appeared in 54 career ECHL games with?Worcester and Orlando posting an overall record of 28-21-3 with five shutouts, a 2.39 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage, and last season, he earned a spot on the ECHL?All-Rookie Team.

Prior to turning pro, Gillam appeared in 97 career games at Cornell University posting an overall record of 47-28-17 with 11 shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .923.

Runners Up: Jamie Phillips, Florida (2-0-0, 1.51 GAA, .947 save pct.), Chris Nell, Greenville (2-1-0, 1.33 GAA, .957 save pct.) and Adam Carlson, Rapid City (2-0-1, 2.53 GAA, .924 save pct.)

Also Nominated: Zach Fucale (Fort Wayne), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Jake Hildebrand (Kalamazoo), Ty Reichenbach (Norfolk), Pat Nagle (Toledo) and Dylan Wells (Wichita).

