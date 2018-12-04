'Blades to Partner with Wendy's for $2 Ticket Special

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades and Wendy's have partnered together to offer a $2 ticket promotion for the Everblades home game on Friday, Dec. 7 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

As part of the promotion, fans can buy a $2 End Zone ticket to the game on Dec. 7 by showing a Frosty Key Tag at the Florida Community Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena.

"We're thrilled to continue our great partnership with Wendy's," said Chris Palin, the 'Blades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "This is a special opportunity to create an offer to aid Wendy's in supporting the Dave Thomas Foundation's goals, while giving 'Blades fans a chance to contribute to a great cause and enjoy a game. This ticket special allows us to connect with Wendy's initiative for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and offer an incredible deal for Everblades fans."

"We love partnering with the Florida Everblades, and we are excited for the upcoming key tag promotion," added Michelle Muehling, a Regional Marketing Manager for Wendy's. "It's a great deal, with free Jr. Frosty's for an entire year and the opportunity to purchase a $2 seat for the Dec. 7 game - all while helping foster kids in the area find loving forever homes."

Wendy's Frosty Key Tag promotion raises funds for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. The key tag costs $2 and gets customers a free Jr. Frosty, with any purchase, for a year. For more information on the Frosty Key Tag visit www.wendys.com/adoption.

The Everblades return to action this Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

