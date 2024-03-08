Three Goals in Two Minutes Doom Lions
March 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières failed to register a third straight victory, losing 4-3 to (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers on Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron. The loss means the Lions now find themselves six points out of fourth place and the final playoff spot in the North Division.
Although the teams are quite familiar with one another, there was still a feeling-out process in the first period. The Railers finally broke the ice at the 8:26 mark with a goal from Jake Pinvonka. The Lions were quick to tie the game, however, when Brycen Martin scored less than two minutes later. Lions' newcomer Tyler Hylland recorded his first ECHL point on the goal.
After the Lions took the lead early in the second period, the Railers came back with a vengeance scoring three goals in less than two minutes, sending Lions' goalkeeper Zachary Émond to an early exit. Trois-Rivières was able to narrow the gap shortly after the goaltending change when Nicolas Guay found the back of the Worcester net.
The Lions did everything except score in the third period, and tempers flared after the final horn which no doubt will make for an even more intense match-up Saturday afternoon with puck drop at 3:00 p.m.
3 stars:
1st star: Anthony Callin, Worcester Railers
2nd star: Brycen Martin, Lions de Trois-Rivières
3rd star: John Parker-Jones, Lions de Trois-Rivières
