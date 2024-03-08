Admirals' Winning Streak Snapped in OT Against Reading

Reading, PA - After their triumph on Wednesday night, the Norfolk Admirals took to the ice in Reading for their second encounter of the week. Unfortunately, their six-game winning streak came to an end as the Royals emerged victorious in overtime with a score of 5-4, thanks to Dajon Mingo's game-winning goal.

Yaniv Perets made his return to the cage for the start in goal on the evening. Despite the Admirals' loss, he managed to make 33 saves out of 38 shots.

During the opening minutes of the game, the Admirals took the lead with their proactive forecheck, subsequently scoring the first goal. Keaton Jameson deflected Carson Musser's shot from the top of the point into the goal, marking his seventh goal of the season and giving the Admirals a 1-0 lead. The Norfolk forecheck was superior in the first five minutes of the period, but the Royals managed to settle in and showcase some offensive capabilities.

Both teams received minor penalties, and neither team was able to score during their respective power play opportunities. The Admirals had 15 shots on goal, while the Royals had six, maintaining the Admirals' one-goal lead at the end of the first period.

In the second period, the Royals started with a stronger forecheck and tied the game four minutes into the period. Tag Bertuzzi scored his 13th goal of the season, beating Perets above the shoulder. The Admirals regained their lead 24 seconds later when Josh McDougall scored his third goal of the season, putting the loose puck away after Mathieu Roy's initial shot.

The Admirals added another goal 35 seconds later, giving them a two-goal lead as Danny Katic put away the back-door one-timer, assisted by McDougall's pass. Tensions between the teams began to rise on the ice, but the Admirals remained in the lead with a score of 3-1 at the end of the second period. The Royals outshot the Admirals 14-10 in the middle frame.

During the opening 90 seconds of the third period, the Admirals displayed dominance as they sought to commence the final period with another goal to augment their lead. However, the Royals goalie, Nolan Maier, stood firm. Following that, the Royals took control for most of the third period, initiating a comeback. Within a span of five minutes, they scored three unanswered goals, taking a 4-3 lead, with Shane Sellar, Mason Millman, and Ryan Cox each scoring a goal.

Their 4-3 lead remained intact until the latter part of the period when Jameson scored his second goal of the night and eighth of the season with a backhand shot, beating Maier past the shoulder, tying the game at four. As 60 minutes proved inadequate for determining a winner, the game remained tied going into OT.

During overtime, the Admirals had early chances, and Perets made some crucial saves. However, Reading clinched the extra point with a goal from Mingo, which secured their victory.

Following the defeat, Norfolk's record goes to 33-19-4-1 on the year, and the team remains in second place in the ECHL North Division with 70 points.

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals will conclude their series with the Royals tomorrow night at Norfolk Scope. This event coincides with the 14th annual Guns and Hoses event in Norfolk, during which local firemen and law enforcement personnel will compete on the ice before the Admirals take the ice. The puck will drop for both games at the Scope at 1:05 p.m. and 6:05 p.m.

