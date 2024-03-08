ECHL Transactions - March 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 8, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Jimmy Poreda, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve

Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Lincoln Griffin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Josh Burnside, D activated from reserve

Delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve

Delete Colton Kalezic, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Cole Moberg, D returned from loan to Syracuse

Add Zach Uens, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Add Jimmy Soper, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Add Robert Carpenter, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Justin MacPherson, D placed on reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)

Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Fort Wayne:

Add Jaxon Camp, D activated from reserve

Add Brogan O'Brien, F activated from reserve

Delete Keenan MacIsaac, D placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Rockford

Add Marcel Marcel, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Sam Ruffin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)

Iowa:

Add Evan Boucher, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Delete Anthony Firriolo, D traded to Tulsa

Kalamazoo:

Add Quinn Preston, F activated from reserve

Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Olmstead, F placed on reserve

Delete Mason Emoff, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Brandon Halverson, G assigned by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Add Simon Boyko, F activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Jonathan Bendorf, F signed contract, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Jacob Hudson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Lukash Matthews, D returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Markuss Komuls, D placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)

Tulsa:

Add Michael Farren, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Crnkovic, F recalled by San Diego

Utah:

Add Josh Wesley, D activated from reserve

Delete Cody Corbett, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Colin Van Den Hurk, D added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Add William Provost, F added to active roster (traded from Maine)

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)

Delete Tanner Laderoute, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Jaxon Castor, G loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Brandon Saigeon, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)

Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Ashton Calder, F activated from reserve

Delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders [3/7]

