ECHL Transactions - March 8
March 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 8, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Jimmy Poreda, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve
Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Lincoln Griffin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Josh Burnside, D activated from reserve
Delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve
Delete Colton Kalezic, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Cole Moberg, D returned from loan to Syracuse
Add Zach Uens, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Add Jimmy Soper, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Add Robert Carpenter, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Justin MacPherson, D placed on reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)
Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on bereavement/family leave
Fort Wayne:
Add Jaxon Camp, D activated from reserve
Add Brogan O'Brien, F activated from reserve
Delete Keenan MacIsaac, D placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Rockford
Add Marcel Marcel, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Sam Ruffin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)
Iowa:
Add Evan Boucher, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Delete Anthony Firriolo, D traded to Tulsa
Kalamazoo:
Add Quinn Preston, F activated from reserve
Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Olmstead, F placed on reserve
Delete Mason Emoff, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Brandon Halverson, G assigned by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Add Simon Boyko, F activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Jonathan Bendorf, F signed contract, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Jacob Hudson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Lukash Matthews, D returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Markuss Komuls, D placed on reserve
Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)
Tulsa:
Add Michael Farren, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Crnkovic, F recalled by San Diego
Utah:
Add Josh Wesley, D activated from reserve
Delete Cody Corbett, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Colin Van Den Hurk, D added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Add William Provost, F added to active roster (traded from Maine)
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)
Delete Tanner Laderoute, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Jaxon Castor, G loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Brandon Saigeon, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)
Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Ashton Calder, F activated from reserve
Delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders [3/7]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 8, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - March 8 - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Marko Reifenberger - South Carolina Stingrays
- Consisten-"C": Ben Freeman, Captain of the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Brandon Halverson Loaned to Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: March 8 - Rush at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Series Preview: March 9-11 vs. Idaho - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals Sign Forward Jonathan Bendorf to SPC - Reading Royals
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Kansas City, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener at Maverik Center against Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- The Late Game Now Available for Rent on Prime Video - ECHL
- Friday Night's Game in Newfoundland Postponed - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers vs. Steelheads Schedule Changes - Newfoundland Growlers
- Preview: Royals Induct Nick Luukko into Wall of Honor, Host Admirals for Friday Night Face-Off - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.