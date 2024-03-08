Series Preview: March 9-11 vs. Idaho

The Newfoundland Growlers square up with last year's Brabham Cup winners for three straight as they host the Idaho Steelheads beginning on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Newfoundland took one out of three last weekend against the Kalamazoo Wings on home ice - an emphatic 6-0 win on Saturday - and remain third in the North Division with a 25-23-7-2 record.

The Growlers sit five points ahead of the Worcester Railers whose 54 points are good for the fourth and final playoff position in the North.

Idaho, visiting Newfoundland for the first time in team history, set an ECHL record for most points (119) in a regular season in 2022-23 thanks to their historic 58-11-1-2 record.

Not far off last year's standard, the Steelheads are currently 3rd in the league standings with 77 points and a 37-15-2-1 record.

Although the Steelheads will surely offer a tough test across their three game stay in St. John's, the Growlers have had previous success against Idaho as recently as this season.

During Newfoundland's trip to Boise back in late November/early December, the Growlers managed to win two of their three battles with the Steelheads culminating in a thrilling 5-4 victory on December 2.

Newfoundland fans will be hoping their team's road success against Idaho carries over to the rock in what could prove a pivotal home series this weekend.

Puck drops is set for 7:00pm on Saturday, 4:00pm on Sunday evening and 7:00pm on Monday night. Growlers fans can watch all three games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights. Tickets for all three games can be purchased at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Zach O'Brien (F): Limited to just two assists last weekend against Kalamazoo, O'Brien has often bounced back in fine form after a tame series by his own standards. Newfoundland could use a big weekend from their all-time scoring leader vs. the Steelheads.

IDA - A.J. White (F): Their team captain and second on the Steelheads in points with 52 (20G, 32A, White has been a key part of Idaho's offence in his sixth season with the club.

