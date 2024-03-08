K-Wings Drop Slugfest to Fuel 4-1

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (29-22-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled throughout but fell to Indy (30-20-5-1) after a hot Fuel start at Wings Event Center Friday, 4-1.

Indy opened the scoring at the 1:21 mark of the first period and added another at 6:24.

David Keefer (16) made it 2-1 at the 9:25 mark by picking the top-left corner from above the right circle on the power play. Quinn Preston (10) picked up his first point as a K-Wing with the primary assist while Derek Daschke (15) notched the secondary.

The Fuel scored at the 15:40 mark.

Indy added an empty-netter on the power play with 41.4 seconds remaining in the third.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (14-15-2-0) stopped 21 of 24 shots against and held Indy off the board for the final 44:20.

The K-Wings finished 1-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 39-25.

Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday at 7:15 p.m. EST against the Toledo Walleye (32-12-4-5) at Huntington Center.

'Mascot Madness' takes over Wings Event Center on Sunday, March 10! It's that time of year, again, as Slappy, the K-Wings' iconic mascot, is inviting his friends for "Mascot Madness"! Don't miss Mascot broomball, as it's primed to be a must-see during the intermission. And to make the game more special for Slappy, stick around afterward for a post-game skate with Slappy and the players (*$5 skate rentals available).

