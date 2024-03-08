Friday Night's Game in Newfoundland Postponed

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND - The Newfoundland Growlers announced today that due to adverse weather conditions, this evening's game between the Idaho Steelheads and Growlers has been rescheduled. An advised schedule is below.

Saturday, March 9 | 3:30 p.m. (MT)

Sunday, March 10 | 12:30 p.m. (MT)

Monday, March 11 | 3:30 p.m. (MT)

