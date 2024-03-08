Friday Night's Game in Newfoundland Postponed
March 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND - The Newfoundland Growlers announced today that due to adverse weather conditions, this evening's game between the Idaho Steelheads and Growlers has been rescheduled. An advised schedule is below.
Saturday, March 9 | 3:30 p.m. (MT)
Sunday, March 10 | 12:30 p.m. (MT)
Monday, March 11 | 3:30 p.m. (MT)
Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for this season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 8, 2024
- Friday Night's Game in Newfoundland Postponed - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers vs. Steelheads Schedule Changes - Newfoundland Growlers
- Preview: Royals Induct Nick Luukko into Wall of Honor, Host Admirals for Friday Night Face-Off - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.