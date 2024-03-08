Oilers Announce Trade, Recall
March 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Friday the acquisition of defenseman Anthony Firriolo from the Iowa Heartlanders and the recalling of forward Kyle Crnkovic by the San Diego Gulls.
Firriolo, 25, joins the Oilers via a trade with Iowa, sending future considerations to the Heartlanders in exchange. The 5'11, 180 lbs. defenseman played twice against the Oilers with Iowa this season, registering two assists and a plus-1 rating, and tallied 10 points (2G, 8A) in 21 total games with the Heartlanders. Prior to his time in Iowa, Firriolo spent nine games with the Indy Fuel, notching one goal. The left-handed blueliner began his pro journey last season with Jacksvonville upon completion of his collegiate career.
Prior to turning pro, the Montville, New Jersey native spent four seasons with the U.S. Military Academy, compiling 75 points (22G, 53A) in 123 games with Army. As a senior, Firriolo captained the Black Knights while leading all West Point defensemen with 29 points (5G, 24A).
In a separate transaction, the Oilers announced that the San Diego Gulls have recalled rookie forward Kyle Crnkovic from his loan. Crnkovic has 42 points (14G, 28A) in 48 games with Tulsa this season, ranking second on the squad in points and first in assists. The Chestermere, Alberta native has played six games with the Gulls this season.
