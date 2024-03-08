Growlers vs. Steelheads Schedule Changes

March 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers announced today that due to adverse weather conditions, tonight's game between the Growlers and the Idaho Steelheads has been rescheduled.

All remaining games in this three-game series will still be played at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's beginning on Saturday night.

The updated series schedule will be as follows:

Game 1 - Saturday, March 9 (7:00 p.m.)

Game 2 - Sunday, March 10 (4:00 p.m.)

Game 3 - Monday, March 11 (7:00 p.m.)

For fans who have already purchased tickets for the game originally scheduled for Friday, March 8, your ticket is now valid for the game on Monday, March 11. Tickets for Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10 remain valid and require no further action to redeem.

If Monday, March 11 does not work as an alternate date, ticket holders for the game originally scheduled for Friday, March 8 can choose to swap their ticket for any remaining regular season home game (including Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10).

To complete the change of preferred date process, contact the Mary Brown's Centre box office during regular hours at 709-576-7657. Please note the box office will be closed on Friday, March 8 due to ongoing weather conditions and is expected to re-open at 12pm on Saturday, March 9.

For more information, contact our sales team at tickets@nlgrowlers.com. To purchase tickets, visit nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.