Americans Fall 3-1

March 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans' Easton Brodzinski on game night

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) dropped a 3-1 game to Kansas City on Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

The game remained scoreless until four seconds left in the second period as Kansas City scored on the power play as Nolan Walker notched his 29th to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead.

Allen tied the score at 9:25 of the third as Colby McAuley blasted a one-timer past Kansas City's Jack Lafontaine for his 23rd of the year to even the game at 1-1. Less than two minutes later the Mavericks regained the lead as Jacob Hayhurst put a shot top shelf past Marco Costantini to give the Mavericks the lead for good. KC added an empty net goal late as the Mavericks took the first game of a two-game series.

"We fought to the end," said Americans forward Colby McAuley. "Marco (Costantini) was great and gave us a chance to win. We didn't finish and that's the difference in the game."

The loss ended the Americans three-game winning streak. The weekend series resumes Saturday night at 7:10 PM CST.

Three Stars:

1. KC - J. Hayhurst

2. KC - J. LaFontaine

3. ALN - M. Costantini

