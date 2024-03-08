Nelson's Overtime Winner Seals Thriller for Rush

Rapid City celebrate win

(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, defeated the Utah Grizzlies in overtime on Friday night 3-2 at Maverik Center.

The Rush entered the game as the last-place team in the ECHL's Mountain Division, 11 points out of a playoff spot. However, the Rush took the gauntlet and opened the scoring on Blake Bennett's 25th goal of the season, 12:30 into the first period.

Will Cranley and Connor Murphy duked it out in a goaltender's thriller. Murphy, in his first game back in Rapid City since February 4, stopped 44 shots and got his first win for the Rush since December 31. Cranley stopped 35 pucks for Utah.

The Grizzlies broke through when Kyle Mayhew fired a slapshot off a Rush defenseman and beyond Murphy to tie the game 12:47 into the second period.

Despite physical play, the Grizzlies took the game's only two penalties, and the final period would be determined 5-on-5.

After Cranley repeatedly shut the door, Keanu Yamamoto crashed the net off a shot from Zack Hoffman and buried the rebound to push the Rush ahead with under six minutes to play.

The lead was short-lived. Nathan Burke potted a net-front rebound with three minutes left in regulation. His goal secured a standings point for Utah to put them just one away from overtaking Allen in the playoff race.

In overtime, Bennett hit the post in the first minute, but 3:20 into the extra frame, Logan Nelson collected a puck from Alex Aleardi and buried the overtime winner.

The Rush are now 21-33-2-0 heading into tomorrow's rematch vs. Utah. Allen lost in regulation, which puts the Rush just nine points out of the playoffs with 16 games left in the season.

Rapid City is also now 4-2 in overtime games this season.

The Rush and Grizzlies square off tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m. at Maverik Center.

