Nelson's Overtime Winner Seals Thriller for Rush
March 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, defeated the Utah Grizzlies in overtime on Friday night 3-2 at Maverik Center.
The Rush entered the game as the last-place team in the ECHL's Mountain Division, 11 points out of a playoff spot. However, the Rush took the gauntlet and opened the scoring on Blake Bennett's 25th goal of the season, 12:30 into the first period.
Will Cranley and Connor Murphy duked it out in a goaltender's thriller. Murphy, in his first game back in Rapid City since February 4, stopped 44 shots and got his first win for the Rush since December 31. Cranley stopped 35 pucks for Utah.
The Grizzlies broke through when Kyle Mayhew fired a slapshot off a Rush defenseman and beyond Murphy to tie the game 12:47 into the second period.
Despite physical play, the Grizzlies took the game's only two penalties, and the final period would be determined 5-on-5.
After Cranley repeatedly shut the door, Keanu Yamamoto crashed the net off a shot from Zack Hoffman and buried the rebound to push the Rush ahead with under six minutes to play.
The lead was short-lived. Nathan Burke potted a net-front rebound with three minutes left in regulation. His goal secured a standings point for Utah to put them just one away from overtaking Allen in the playoff race.
In overtime, Bennett hit the post in the first minute, but 3:20 into the extra frame, Logan Nelson collected a puck from Alex Aleardi and buried the overtime winner.
The Rush are now 21-33-2-0 heading into tomorrow's rematch vs. Utah. Allen lost in regulation, which puts the Rush just nine points out of the playoffs with 16 games left in the season.
Rapid City is also now 4-2 in overtime games this season.
The Rush and Grizzlies square off tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m. at Maverik Center.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City celebrate win
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 8, 2024
- Nelson's Overtime Winner Seals Thriller for Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Admirals' Winning Streak Snapped in OT Against Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Fend Off Lions For 4-3 Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Fall 3-1 - Allen Americans
- Komets Win 1-0 Goalie Duel - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Drop Slugfest to Fuel 4-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Rock Cyclones in Electric 4-3 Comeback Win - Toledo Walleye
- Underwear and Hats Fly as Mariners Crush Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Iowa Nearly Ties in Final Seconds, Wichita Survives for 4-3 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Three Goals in Two Minutes Doom Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Cincy Falls Short in Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Shut Out Thunder 7-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Early Scoring Leads to Fuel Win in Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Continues Homestand Tonight vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Announce Trade, Recall - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - March 8 - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Marko Reifenberger - South Carolina Stingrays
- Consisten-"C": Ben Freeman, Captain of the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Brandon Halverson Loaned to Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: March 8 - Rush at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Series Preview: March 9-11 vs. Idaho - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals Sign Forward Jonathan Bendorf to SPC - Reading Royals
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Kansas City, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener at Maverik Center against Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- The Late Game Now Available for Rent on Prime Video - ECHL
- Friday Night's Game in Newfoundland Postponed - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers vs. Steelheads Schedule Changes - Newfoundland Growlers
- Preview: Royals Induct Nick Luukko into Wall of Honor, Host Admirals for Friday Night Face-Off - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.