Royals Sign Forward Jonathan Bendorf to SPC

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Jonathan Bendorf has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Bendorf, 25, opens his professional career in Reading after five seasons in the NCAA. The Yardville, New Jersey native attended Mercyhurst University for four seasons (2019-23) before playing his fifth NCAA season at Bentley University. This season with Bentley, Bendorf recorded six points (3g-3a), 14 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 26 games.

The 5'11, 187-pound, left-shot forward played three seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Wichita Falls Wildcats, Philadelphia Rebels and Aberdeen Wings where he totaled 141 points (59g-82a), 57 penalty minutes and a +36 rating in 158 NAHL career games. Additionally, Bendorf had a 23-game stint in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the Tri-City Storm before opening his NCAA career with Mercyhurst in 2019-20.

