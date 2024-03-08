Stingrays Sign Marko Reifenberger

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have signed forward Marko Reifenberger to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Reifenberger, 25, recently completed his senior season with the Mercyhurst College Lakers. In four seasons at Mercyhurst, Reifenberger tallied 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 122 NCAA games. The 6-0,190 lb forward served as an assistant captain for Mercyhurst in 2022-23 and then captained the Lakers in 2023-24.

"Marko is exactly the type of player we want to bring to South Carolina," said Stingrays Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He is a big culture guy. He has been a captain for four teams since high school and has a great IQ for the game. He skates well and can play wing or center. I'm expecting him to provide energy."

Before his college career, Reifenberger played in 130 games in the United States Hockey League, 21 games in the British Columbia Hockey League, and 51 games in the North American Hockey League.

The Stingrays are currently in Savannah and will take on the Ghost Pirates tomorrow night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm at Enmarket Arena.

