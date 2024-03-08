Cincy Falls Short in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH - The Cyclones fell to the Walleye 4-3 inside the Huntington Center Friday night. Cincinnati drops to 4-6-2-0 against Toledo in the regular season series.

* Three Cyclones forwards made their pro debuts and made a quick impact in the 1st period. After Toledo took a double-minor penalty, Cincinnati scored twice in the span of 34 seconds. Noah Kane fed Remy Parker in the slot who went upstairs for his first professional goal. Moments later, Nick Isaacson spun in a rebound past John Lethemon to double the lead.

* The Walleye rallied for a pair of goals in the 2nd frame to tie the game 2-2. First, Brandon Hawkins combined on a give-and-go with Mitch Lewandowski to score his 34th of the year. With 1:26 to go in the period, Chase Gresock beat Rylan Parenteau from the far side.

* In the 3rd period, Toledo got its first lead of the game when Sam Craggs converted on an odd-man rush. The Walleye pushed the advantage to 4-2 with Brandon Hawkins' second goal of the game, which came on the power play. With the goaltender pulled, Lincoln Griffin got the Cyclones back within a goal in his first game back from injury. John Lethemon finished with 24 saves in the win, while Rylan Parenteau stopped 37 shots in the loss.

Up next, Cincinnati heads back to the Heritage Bank Center for a four-game homestand. The Cyclones host the Fort Wayne Komets next Friday March 15th for a 7:30pm ET puck drop. At the gates, the first 3,000 fans will receive a Puckchop Bobblehead.

