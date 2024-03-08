Preview: Royals Induct Nick Luukko into Wall of Honor, Host Admirals for Friday Night Face-Off

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a five-game homestand and a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game is the Royals Wall of Honor Night with a pre-game ceremony featuring the induction of Royals franchise leading defenseman for games played, as well as former assistant coach Nick Luukko. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats my 6:50 PM for the start of the induction ceremony, presented by V&M Towing.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hoist a 22-26-5-2 record after falling to the Norfolk Admirals 8-5 on Wednesday, March 6 at Santander Arena. Prior to the series opener, Reading downed the Thunder on Friday, March 1st at Santander Arena, 6-1, before falling to Adirondack on Saturday, March 2nd, 7-3. During the series, Mason Millman surpassed Nick Luukko for the franchise lead among defenseman in points all time (89).

Millman is on a four-game multi-point streak with ten points (2g-8a). Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals post a 6-7-2-1 record with a point earned in nine of 16 games.

Joe Nardi (13g-24a) leads the Royals' active roster with 37 points this season. Ryan Chyzowski (17) leads the team in goals and is second on the active roster in points (30).

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk enters the middle game of the three-game series positioned in second place in the North Division with a 33-19-3-1 record through 56 games this season. The Admirals have won six-straight games including victories over South Carolina, Adirondack, Maine and Reading. Norfolk has outscored their opponent 28-15 in the six-game stretch.

Forward Danny Katic leads the Admirals in goals (17) and is second on the team in points (34) behind team-leading scorer Stepan Timofeyev (35). Additionally, Timofeyev leads the club in assists (24). Forward Carson Holder leads the team in power play goals (8) ahead of veteran Mathieu Roy and former Royal Kamerin Nault for second on the team in PPG with four.

Nault, 28, recorded four points (1g-3a) in nine games for the Royals during the 2022-23 season before going overseas to finish the campaign in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

Upcoming Games:

Motorsports Night - Mar. 22 vs. Worcester - Presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports

Rev it up with the Royals at their Motorsports Night!

Pre-game block party on Penn St. with vehicle displays

St. Hat-Tricks / Teacher Appreciation / Go Green Night - Mar. 23 vs. Worcester

Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway

St. Patrick's specialty jersey (TBA)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Undie Sunday / Slapshot's Birthday - Mar. 24 vs. Worcester - Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Celebrate Slapshot's birthday with the best fuzzball in hockey and all of his mascot guests!

Toss your newly packaged underwear onto the ice after the first Royals goal to donate it to charity

Giveaway: 2023-24 team poster

