The Late Game Now Available for Rent on Prime Video

March 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







The Late Game, a beer-league hockey movie featuring clips and branding of the South Carolina Stingrays, is now available for rent on Prime Video!

You can also rate and review on IMDb and on Prime Video.

Screenings of the film in Denver, Los Angeles, and Boston are in the scheduling process now. Reach out to booking@thelategame.com if you or someone you know is interested in hosting us in your town or partnering on a new idea!

