The Late Game Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
March 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
The Late Game, a beer-league hockey movie featuring clips and branding of the South Carolina Stingrays, is now available for rent on Prime Video!
You can also rate and review on IMDb and on Prime Video.
Screenings of the film in Denver, Los Angeles, and Boston are in the scheduling process now. Reach out to booking@thelategame.com if you or someone you know is interested in hosting us in your town or partnering on a new idea!
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 8, 2024
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Kansas City, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener at Maverik Center against Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- The Late Game Now Available for Rent on Prime Video - ECHL
- Friday Night's Game in Newfoundland Postponed - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers vs. Steelheads Schedule Changes - Newfoundland Growlers
- Preview: Royals Induct Nick Luukko into Wall of Honor, Host Admirals for Friday Night Face-Off - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.