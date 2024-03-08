Mariners Shut Out Thunder 7-0

PORTLAND - The Maine Mariners shut down the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night inside Cross Insurance Arena, 7-0.

Maine scored three goals in the first period to take a three-goal lead into the intermission. Owen Pederson took advantage of a defensive zone turnover 5:25 into the game. After the giveaway, Pederson beat a diving Tyler Brennan for his fourth of the year, unassisted.

Curtis Hall gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead on a rebound on the power play at 10:12 of the first. Tyler Brennan denied the first deflection in front of the net, but Hall got to the rebound and slipped it into the net for his ninth of the season and a 2-0 lead. Assists were credited to Adam Mechura and Alex Kile.

The Mariners took a 3-0 lead as Chase Zieky deflected a shot from the hash marks over the shoulder of Tyler Brennan at 12:15 of the first frame. The goal was Zieky's 15th of the year with assists from Fedor Gordeev and Alex Kile. Following the goal, Adirondack replaced Tyler Brennan with Vinnie Purpura in net.

Curtis Hall scored his second goal of the game just 1:31 into the second period and Brooklyn Kalmikov added to the lead with just 2:37 left and the Mariners took a 5-0 lead into the second intermission.

Austin Albrecht and Curtis Hall added to the lead in the third period in the 7-0 win.

The Thunder return home for Law Enforcement Night tomorrow against the Maine Mariners. The first 1,000 kids 14 years of age or younger receive a FREE youth hockey jersey. Also, enjoy $4 Bud Light and specialty jerseys!

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

