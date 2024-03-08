Komets Win 1-0 Goalie Duel
March 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN- The Wheeling Nailers did a lot of things right on Friday night at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, as they peppered the opposition net with 40 shots, and allowed only one goal. Unfortunately, that one goal was the only one in the contest, as Jack Dugan of the Fort Wayne Komets battled the puck in at the 5:46 mark of the third period. Ryan Fanti and Taylor Gauthier were sensational in their respective creases, as Fanti recorded a 40-save shutout for Fort Wayne, while Gauthier denied 29 of 30 for Wheeling.
The Nailers did a great job of controlling the play with a 15-6 shots advantage in the first period, but neither team was able to find the back of the net. Fort Wayne began to generate more chances in the middle frame to a tune of 13-11, but the scoring drought continued.
The deadlock was finally broken at the 5:46 mark of the third period. Jack Dugan of the Komets drove down the left side of the ice, then cut toward the goal. As he charged in, the puck bounced around, and ending up rolling in over the right side of the goal line. The play was reviewed, but the marker stood, putting the home side ahead, 1-0. Wheeling put 14 shots on net in the final stanza, but was unable to net an equalizer, as Fort Wayne held on for the triumph.
Ryan Fanti earned his second shutout of the season for the Komets, as he thwarted all 40 shots he faced for the win. Taylor Gauthier turned in another great performance for the Nailers with 29 saves on 30 shots, but came up short in the decision.
The Nailers and Komets will face-off in Fort Wayne again on Saturday at 7:30, before Wheeling continues its five-game road stretch next week in Iowa. The team's next home game is Education Day against the Indy Fuel on March 19th at 10:45 a.m. That will be the first of four straight home contests for the Nailers, which will also feature the next Big Six Promotional Game - Wizards & Wands on March 23rd. The first 2,500 fans at Wizards & Wands will receive a free wizard wand. There will also be acceptance letters to Wizarding School, specialty jerseys, Butter Beer, Quidditch, and more. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
-Nailers-
Images from this story
|
Fort Wayne Komets' Noah Ganske versus Wheeling Nailers' David Jankowski
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 8, 2024
- Komets Win 1-0 Goalie Duel - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Drop Slugfest to Fuel 4-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Rock Cyclones in Electric 4-3 Comeback Win - Toledo Walleye
- Underwear and Hats Fly as Mariners Crush Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Iowa Nearly Ties in Final Seconds, Wichita Survives for 4-3 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Three Goals in Two Minutes Doom Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Cincy Falls Short in Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Shut Out Thunder 7-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Early Scoring Leads to Fuel Win in Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Continues Homestand Tonight vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Announce Trade, Recall - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - March 8 - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Marko Reifenberger - South Carolina Stingrays
- Consisten-"C": Ben Freeman, Captain of the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Brandon Halverson Loaned to Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: March 8 - Rush at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Series Preview: March 9-11 vs. Idaho - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals Sign Forward Jonathan Bendorf to SPC - Reading Royals
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Kansas City, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener at Maverik Center against Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- The Late Game Now Available for Rent on Prime Video - ECHL
- Friday Night's Game in Newfoundland Postponed - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers vs. Steelheads Schedule Changes - Newfoundland Growlers
- Preview: Royals Induct Nick Luukko into Wall of Honor, Host Admirals for Friday Night Face-Off - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.