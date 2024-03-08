Komets Win 1-0 Goalie Duel

Fort Wayne Komets' Noah Ganske versus Wheeling Nailers' David Jankowski

FORT WAYNE, IN- The Wheeling Nailers did a lot of things right on Friday night at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, as they peppered the opposition net with 40 shots, and allowed only one goal. Unfortunately, that one goal was the only one in the contest, as Jack Dugan of the Fort Wayne Komets battled the puck in at the 5:46 mark of the third period. Ryan Fanti and Taylor Gauthier were sensational in their respective creases, as Fanti recorded a 40-save shutout for Fort Wayne, while Gauthier denied 29 of 30 for Wheeling.

The Nailers did a great job of controlling the play with a 15-6 shots advantage in the first period, but neither team was able to find the back of the net. Fort Wayne began to generate more chances in the middle frame to a tune of 13-11, but the scoring drought continued.

The deadlock was finally broken at the 5:46 mark of the third period. Jack Dugan of the Komets drove down the left side of the ice, then cut toward the goal. As he charged in, the puck bounced around, and ending up rolling in over the right side of the goal line. The play was reviewed, but the marker stood, putting the home side ahead, 1-0. Wheeling put 14 shots on net in the final stanza, but was unable to net an equalizer, as Fort Wayne held on for the triumph.

Ryan Fanti earned his second shutout of the season for the Komets, as he thwarted all 40 shots he faced for the win. Taylor Gauthier turned in another great performance for the Nailers with 29 saves on 30 shots, but came up short in the decision.

The Nailers and Komets will face-off in Fort Wayne again on Saturday at 7:30, before Wheeling continues its five-game road stretch next week in Iowa. The team's next home game is Education Day against the Indy Fuel on March 19th at 10:45 a.m. That will be the first of four straight home contests for the Nailers, which will also feature the next Big Six Promotional Game - Wizards & Wands on March 23rd. The first 2,500 fans at Wizards & Wands will receive a free wizard wand. There will also be acceptance letters to Wizarding School, specialty jerseys, Butter Beer, Quidditch, and more. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

