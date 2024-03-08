Early Scoring Leads to Fuel Win in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO - The Fuel took to Kalamazoo for Dumb and Dumber Night against the Wings. A hot first period stayed with the Fuel all night as they would go on to get a much-needed win 4-1 against Kalamazoo.

1ST PERIOD

The scoring started fast just under 90 seconds into the game when Jon Martin put his 20th goal of the season past Wings netminder Jonathan Lemieux, starting a multi-goal period for the Fuel.

Colin Bilek joined the scoring at 6:24 off a feed from Ryan Gagnier then Bryan Lemos found his eighth of the season at 15:40. This would be the second three-goal period for the Fuel in their last five games.

The Wings did score one in between the barrage of shots from Indy. At 9:25, Dylan Keefer scored for Kalamazoo, putting his 16th of the season past Mitchell Weeks.

A common theme that has carried over from previous games, the Fuel outshot the Wings 15-13 in the period. A lone hooking penalty was committed by Santino Centorame at 7:45.

2ND PERIOD

After a high-scoring first, it was the exact opposite in the second.

Both sides had opportunities but the goaltending locked down in the second period to deny all 19 total shots, 15 from Kalamazoo and four from the Fuel.

The game stayed clean with just one penalty recorded by the Wings in this period at 14:02.

3RD PERIOD

The cleanliness began to fade as the Fuel would take on two minor penalties back-to-back within the first 7 minutes of the period. Colin Bilek was called for roughing at 5:04 and, just four seconds after the penalty was killed off, too many men was called and Kyle Maksimovich served the penalty for the Fuel.

Luckily, no harm was done as the Fuel would kill off almost four straight minutes being a man down. Jon Martin would go on to receive a high-stick at 13:51 and, once again, the Fuel would have no trouble keeping Kalamazoo at bay.

It was setting up to be a 6 on 5 situation with an empty net for Kalamazoo until Brad Morrison was called for a hook at 17:38. The Wings would opt to still pull the goalie in a 5 on 5 situation and with 41 seconds left on the game clock, Anthony Petruzzelli outraced the Wings to the puck and scored the empty netter to officially put the game away 4-1.

For the first time in 13 games, the Fuel were outshot by their opponents with the Wings having 39 shots on goal to the Fuel's 25.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, March 15 for Faith & Family / USAC Racing and All You Can Eat Night against the Tulsa Oilers.

