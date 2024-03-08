Game Day Preview: Americans Host Kansas City, 7:10 PM CST

Allen Americans defend against the Kansas City Mavericks

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Kansas City Mavericks tonight at 7:10 PM CST. Arena. This will be the first appearance by the Mavericks in Texas since November 12th

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 3/9/24 vs. Kansas City, 7:10 PM CST

Weekend Sweep: The Americans completed the weekend sweep last Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 win over the Wichita Thunder, outshooting Wichita 43-32. The Americans received goals from Eric Williams (6), Liam Finlay (5), Ty Farmer (1), and Blake Murray (17). Murray's goal was the game winner for the Americans. His team-leading fourth game winner of the season. During the three-game weekend sweep, the Americans outscored their opponents 13-7, including a season-high eight goals on Saturday night, and Marco Costantini's first ECHL shutout on Friday. That was also the first Americans shutout of the year. Costantini has won a season-high six straight starts. He finished runner up for ECHL Goalie of the Week. The 11 shots by Tarun Fizer on Sunday were the most this season by an Americans player.

Finlay with the hat trick: Liam Finlay scored for the third straight game in the Americans 4-3 win over the Wichita Thunder on Sunday afternoon. It was his fifth goal of the year. Before returning last Friday night, he missed 46 straight games due to illness. Finlay has six points in seven games this season (5 goals and 1 assists).

Head-to-Head: The Americans have had their struggles with Kansas City this season with the Mavericks winning six of the nine games played. There are five games remaining in the season series with all five to be played at CUTX Event Center. This is the first appearance by the Mavericks in Allen since November.

Farmer rings the bell: Americans defenseman Ty Farmer scored his first professional goal last Sunday against Wichita. The St Louis, Missouri native joined the Americans at the end of last season and played in 10 games. He was also a part of their playoff roster until a shoulder injury ended his season. In 29 games with the Americans this season he has six points (1 goal and 5 assists). .

Sinclair with a nice showing in Belleville: Americans netminder Mark Sinclair came in for Kevin Mandolese on Wednesday morning and played 44 minutes in Belleville's 3-2 loss to Toronto. He stopped 21 of 23 Marlies shots. Tarun Fizer (0 goals and 0 assists), and Donovan Sebrango (0 goals and 0 assists) also saw action for the Senators.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans

Home: 12-13-0-0

Away: 12-12-2-1

Overall: 25-25-2-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (22) Colby McAuley

Assists: (33) Hank Crone

Points: (49) Colby McAuley

+/-: (+14) Blake Murray

PIM's: (132) Mikael Robidoux

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 19-8-2-0

Away: 22-2-1-1

Overall: 41-10-3-1

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Kansas City Leaders:

Goals: (28) Patrick Curry and Nolan Walker

Assists: (42) Max Andreev

Points: (64) Patrick Curry

+/-: (+31) Jake McLaughlin

PIM's (78) Ryan Devine

