Three-Goal First Period Too Much for Iowa to Overcome

April 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Toledo Walleye, 5-1, after a three-goal opening period from the Fish at Xtream Arena Wednesday. Iowa's lone goal came from Louis Boudon. Late in the second period, he snuck the puck inside the right post during a 5-on-3 power play.

Brandon Hawkins started the scoring three minutes into the game with an unassisted goal. Alexandre Doucet went top shelf eight minutes later, and Sam Craggs scored the Walleye's third goal at 18:44.

Toledo kept the throttle down in the second after Doucet scored his second goal 3:43 into the period. Three minutes later, Trenton Bliss fired from the left circle to give the Walleye a five-goal lead.

Peyton Jones finished the night 20 for 25 in the net for Iowa.

Jan Bednar saved 36 of Iowa's 37 shots on goal for Toledo.

The Heartlanders' final five games of the regular season are at Xtream Arena! Don't miss a chance to see the team finish out season three strong. Iowa hosts Toledo again Fri., Apr. 5 at 6:35 p.m. and Sat., Apr. 6 at 6:05 p.m.

Iowa's final three regular season home games are on Wed., Apr. 10 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo, Fri., Apr. 12 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo and Sat., Apr. 13 at 6:05 p.m. against Kansas City.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.