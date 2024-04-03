Thunder Loses Series-Finale to Americans in OT
April 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Liam Finlay scored a power play goal at 4:51 of overtime to push Allen past Wichita on Wednesday morning, 2-1, at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Jake Wahlin recorded his eighth goal of the season while Trevor Gorsuch made 40 saves in the losing effort.
Wichita got on the board first. Wahlin jabbed home a rebound from a point-shot from Nolan Kneen and gave the Thunder a 1-0 at 3:50 of the opening frame.
Both goalies were outstanding in regulation and the score remained the same heading into the third. Marco Costantini made 21 saves through 40 minutes while Gorsuch stopped 25.
Chaz Smedsrud tied the contest at 13:55 of the third. Finlay won a battle behind the net and slipped a pass to him at the edge of the right circle. Smedsrud beat Gorsuch with a backhand from in-close for his second of the season.
Regulation was not enough to decide the outcome. For the first time in the season-series, Allena and Wichita needed extra time.
The Thunder outshot the Americans, 4-2, in the overtime period. Jay Dickman was assessed a questionable interference penalty at 4:16 that gave Allen a four-on-three power play.
Finlay hammered home a one-timer at 4:51 from the left circle that beat Gorsuch to end the contest.
Wichita was 0-for-3 on the power play. Allen was 1-for-3 on the man advantage.
Wahlin has points in two of his last three games and needs two more to reach 100 points for his career. Boucher has three assists in his last five games.
The Thunder heads to Oklahoma on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. to face the Oilers at the BOK Center.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder tries to poke the puck past the Allen Americans
