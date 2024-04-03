Jan Bednar Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March
April 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - Goaltender Jan Bednar has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March.
Bednar made eight appearances in March and finished with a 6-1-0 record with a pair of shutouts, a 1.59 goals against average, and a .939 save percentage. He allowed two goals or less in six of seven starts and stopped all 12 shots when he came into the game March 10 at Kalamazoo.
The 21-year-old stopped 25 shots in a 3-0 win vs. Iowa on March 3 and also collected 25 saves in a 3-0 victory at Greenville on March 16. In his first pro season, Bednar has a 18-7-2 record and is currently tied for the second most shutouts in the ECHL with three while his 2.74 season GAA is 11th best.
Prior to turning pro, he appeared in 69 games with Acadie-Bathurst of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, posting a 38-24-5 record. Bednar had a career 3.12 GAA and .903 SVP with two shutouts in the QMJHL.
