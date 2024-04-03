K-Wings Blank Cyclones, 3-0

CINCINNATI, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (36-27-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used strong special teams play and perfect goaltending to defeat the Cincinnati Cyclones (29-32-6-0) at Heritage Bank Center Wednesday, 3-0.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (17-16-2-0) picked up his third-straight win with a perfect 35-for-35 performance in net. The clean sheet goes in the books as the rookie's second professional shutout.

Josh Passolt (23) netted the game-winner by converting on a shorthanded breakaway from outside the crease at the 12:26 mark of the second period. Erik Bradford (51) assisted Passolt by causing a Cincinnati turnover in the neutral zone.

Ayden MacDonald (12) doubled Kalamazoo's lead with a wrister from the slot on the power play at 15:23. Bradford (52) got the puck to MacDonald from the right side on the play.

Collin Adams (19) made it 3-0 with a breakaway goal at the 13:35 mark of the third. Adams maintained control of the puck and powered past a Cincinnati trailer to cash in after forcing a turnover in the Kalamazoo end.

Kalamazoo finished the game 1-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Cincinnati took the final shot total, 35-22.

The K-Wings are back in action Friday at 7:35 p.m. EDT against Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Center.

