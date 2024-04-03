Toledo's Bednar Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month
April 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jan Bednar of the Toledo Walleye has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March.
Bednar went 6-1-0 in eight appearances during the month with two shutouts, a 1.59 goals-against average and a save percentage of .939.
The 21-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his seven starts while making at least 23 saves six times. He stopped all 25 shots in a 3-0 win against Iowa on March 3 and all 25 shots in a 3-0 victory at Greenville on March 16.
Under contract to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League, Bednar is 18-7-2 in 32 appearances with the Walleye this season, and is tied for second in the ECHL with three shutouts while ranking 11th with a 2.74 goals-against average.
Prior to turning pro, Bednar appeared in 69 career games with Acadie-Bathurst of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he went 38-24-5 with two shutouts, a 3.12 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.
