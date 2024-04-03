Game Notes: April 3 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, hit the road for the last trip of the season to duel with the Idaho Steelheads, AA-affiliate of the Dallas Stars.

The Rush are 1-9-1 this season vs. Idaho who is locked in to the second-place spot in the Mountain Division. The Rush are 1-1-1 against the Steelheads in Idaho this season.

CRUNCH TIME IS HERE AS RUSH MEET STEELHEADS

The Rapid City Rush are currently seven points back of an ECHL playoff spot, due largely to the Idaho Steelheads coughing up back-to-back games to Utah last weekend. The Rush, with an elimination number of five, can exact their revenge on an uncooperative Steelheads group with a victory tonight. The Rush took three-of-six points from Idaho on their only other trip to Idaho Central Arena this season, but find themselves needing points coupled with losses from Utah and/or Tulsa to remain in the playoff hunt.

ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

Earlier today, Blake Bennett was tabbed at the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month. Bennett is capping off a month that saw him score 18 points in 14 games. Bennett's best showing came on a five-point night on March 29 against Allen where he tallied his first-career hat trick vs. the Americans in a 6-3 win. Bennett leads all ECHL rookies in goals with 33 and sits third in over ECHL goal scoring. He is fifth in rookie points.

ALEARDI NEARING HISTORICAL MARK

Alex Aleardi has crossed over the 70-point threshold for the first-time in his pro career. Aleardi is five points shy of tying Jesse Schultz's single-season ECHL points record for the Rush (77) set in 2014-15. Aleardi has been the team's points leader for the large majority of the season, sits in pole position on the Rush assists list, and is second behind Bennett in goals. The veteran also just played in his 500th professional career game this season.

PROPP-ING UP

Christian Propp has logged at least one standings point in each of his first four starts for the Rush this season. Propp stopped 39 in a 6-3 win on Saturday against Allen to set his single-game career high in saves. The first-year out of Wilfrid Laurier University capped off a college season that saw him score 11 wins in 24 starts, plus grabbing Laurier their first playoff series win in over 10 years. Propp is 3-1-1 in his professional career overall.

RUSH RECORDS LOOKING SHAKY

Blake Bennett and Alex Aleardi have shots of tracking down Rapid City Rush history with the following potential records

Rush (ECHL) Single-Season Goals

Jesse Schultz 34

BLAKE BENNETT 33

Rush (All-Time) Single-Season Goals

Ryan Menei 39

Konrad Reeder 37

Jesse Schultz 34

BLAKE BENNETT 33

Rush (ECHL) Single-Season Points

Jesse Schultz 77

ALEX ALEARDI 72

During Ryan Menei's 39-goal season, he has the Rush all-time record in points with 89 that season.

ALL HERE AND ACCOUNTED FOR

The Rush have traveled every healthy player to Idaho for the final road trip of the season, meaning Scott Burt has every active player at his disposal for this critical stretch of three games. The Rush won their last game in Idaho 7-4, defeating Jared Moe in net. That is the only win of the season over the Steelheads, but the Rush nabbed another point on the December road trip with a 5-4 overtime loss.

THE ELIMINATION NUMBER (E#)

The Rush elimination number is now 5 points.

If that number is above zero after the end of the regular season, the Rush will make the playoffs.

The number decreases by TWO every time Utah/Tulsa wins in regulation or the Rush lose in regulation. The number decreases by ONE every time the Rush or Utah/Tulsa lose in overtime/shootout. And the number stays the same with the Rush win in regulation or Utah/Tulsa loses in regulation.

If the number hits zero, the Rush are eliminated from playoff contention.

ROOTING GUIDE

For the Rush to get the most out of the results tonight, here's who Rush fans should be pulling for in tonight's games

Who to pull for Against Help

THE RUSH Idaho WIN

Kansas City Utah Utah up 7*

Wichita Allen Allen up 8

*The Rush have one game-in-hand over Utah

HAVE TO HAVE IT

The Rush re-surge through March saw the team post their second-best month this year with seven wins. However, the Rush have to have a game against the Steelheads to remain alive in the playoff race, even without the help of Utah and Tulsa. The Rush have a maximum number of 70 possible points this season.

ROAD WARRIORS

Rapid City has a 15-16-2-0 record on the road this year, two games beyond last season's team road success. The Rush have not been swept on the road since losing three straight to Utah to close January.

11 FOR 3

Saturday night marked 11 straight games of Rapid City scoring three or more goals vs. an opponent. The scoring surge has pushed the Rush to their best stretch of 11 games this season at 7-3-1 and very much within striking distance of the playoffs.

