ECHL Transactions - April 3
April 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 3, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Pito Walton, D
Greenville:
Lordanthony Grissom, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Nolan Orzeck, D activated from reserve
Add Jordan-Ty Fournier, F activated from reserve
Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve
Delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Olof Lindbom, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Add Sean Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Steven MacLean, D activated from reserve
Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Hartford
Add Isaac Nurse, F signed contract, added to active roster
Indy:
Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford
Delete Cam Gray, G loaned to Rockford
Jacksonville:
Add Craig Martin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Julian Kislin, D activated from reserve
Add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve
Delete Logan Cockerill, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Grando, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Russell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)
Maine:
Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve
Add Zach Malatesta, D activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Devine, F placed on reserve
Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mathieu Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Chase Carter, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chase Carter, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Riley Ginnell, F activated from reserve
Delete Peter Muzyka, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Delete T.J. Lloyd, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Nick Niedert, G added as EBUG
Trois-Rivières:
Add Strauss Mann, G assigned by Laval
Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)
Wheeling:
Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Justin Addamo, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete David Jankowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Miotto, F placed on reserve
Delete William Provost, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 3, 2024
- Correction K-Wings' Erik Bradford Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - April 3 - ECHL
- Thunder Loses Series-Finale to Americans in OT - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Chase Carter - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener at Maverik Center vs Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings' Erik Bradford Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalamazoo's Bradford Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Back-To-Back Overtime Wins For Americans - Allen Americans
- Game Notes: April 3 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City's Bennett Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Bennett Tabbed as Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Suffer 4-3 Setback against Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mavericks Sign Forward Nolan Sullivan - Kansas City Mavericks
- Jan Bednar Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Bednar Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Defenseman Mason Klee Loaned to San Jose - Worcester Railers HC
- One Week Until the Next Jr. Royals Pre-Eval Skate - Reading Royals
- Wichita Hosts Allen for Educational Day Game - Wichita Thunder
- Ghost Pirates Pull Out Shootout Win in Orlando - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Preview: Royals Set Coordinates on Norfolk for Three-Game Series Against Admirals - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.