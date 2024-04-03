ECHL Transactions - April 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 3, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Pito Walton, D

Greenville:

Lordanthony Grissom, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Nolan Orzeck, D activated from reserve

Add Jordan-Ty Fournier, F activated from reserve

Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve

Delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Olof Lindbom, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Add Sean Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Steven MacLean, D activated from reserve

Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Hartford

Add Isaac Nurse, F signed contract, added to active roster

Indy:

Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford

Delete Cam Gray, G loaned to Rockford

Jacksonville:

Add Craig Martin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Julian Kislin, D activated from reserve

Add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve

Delete Logan Cockerill, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Grando, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Russell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)

Maine:

Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve

Add Zach Malatesta, D activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Devine, F placed on reserve

Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mathieu Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Chase Carter, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chase Carter, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Riley Ginnell, F activated from reserve

Delete Peter Muzyka, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Delete T.J. Lloyd, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Nick Niedert, G added as EBUG

Trois-Rivières:

Add Strauss Mann, G assigned by Laval

Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)

Wheeling:

Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Justin Addamo, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete David Jankowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Miotto, F placed on reserve

Delete William Provost, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)

