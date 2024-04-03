One Week Until the Next Jr. Royals Pre-Eval Skate
April 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, are currently holding pre-eval skates for the Junior Royals teams in the Delaware Valley Hockey League starting in the 2024-25 season. All pre-eval skates will be $35 per player and held at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex (3103 Papermill Road, Wyomissing, PA).
Bantam B/A (2010-2011 birth years): April 10 (6:15-7:15pm) and April 12 (6:00-7:00pm)
Midgets (2008-2009 birth years): April 10 (7:30-8:30pm) and April 12 (7:15-8:15pm)
Register For Pre-Eval Skates
About the Junior Royals & DVHL
The DVHL offers travel hockey programs for 8U to 18U teams and operates with the goals of promoting, governing, and improving organized hockey in the Delaware Valley area. The RRYHA is excited to introduce the Junior Royals to the league with the goal of growing youth hockey in the Berks County area.
"The DVHL offers competitive hockey and an organized schedule for all of our players," Assistant Director of Youth Hockey Bryce Witman said. "We are very excited to join for the upcoming season and I look forward to seeing our teams compete."
In addition to the DVHL travel teams, the RRYHA Selects program, in-house hockey leagues, summer camps, Learn to Play sessions and skill clinics will continue to be offered.
To learn about RRYHA travel teams, contact Bryce Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com).
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
