Back-To-Back Overtime Wins For Americans

April 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators won their second straight overtime game beating Wichita on Wednesday morning 2-1 in overtime at Intrust Bank Arena.

The Americans trailed 1-0 headed to the third period as Wichita netminder Trevor Gorsuch stopped all 25 Americans shots through two periods of play.

Allen finally got on the board at the 13:55 mark of the third period as rookie forward Chaz Smedsrud broke the ice with his second goal of the season and fifth point in three games. The score remained tied 1-1 headed to overtime.

After Wichita was called for an interference penalty at the 4:16 mark, the Americans made them pay. Liam Finlay scored his 10th of the season, ripping a one-timer into the Thunder net to give the Americans their second straight overtime win.

"We never doubted we would tie the game," said Liam Finaly. "We knew it was coming. Good for Chaz to get us there. Kris Myllari made the perfect pass across to me for the game winner. We needed these two points badly."

The Americans are home on Friday night at 7:10 PM against Adirondack.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - L. Finlay

2. ALN - M. Costantini

3. WIC - T. Gorsuch

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.