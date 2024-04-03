Defenseman Mason Klee Loaned to San Jose

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that defenseman Mason Klee has been loaned to the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

Klee, 24, signs in San Jose after recording an assist in five games with Worcester. Klee signed in Worcester out of Ohio State University, where he spent his final season of college hockey after spending four seasons with the RPI Engineers. Across his NCAA career, the 6'2", 194lb defenseman totaled 21 points (5g-16a) along with 84 penalty minutes in 126 games played.

Prior to playing collegiate hockey, Klee spent two seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Lincoln Stars and Sioux Falls Stampede. Klee won a Clark Cup during the 2018-19 season with Sioux Falls. In 118 USHL games, the Morrison, CO, native recorded 17 points (4g-13a) along with 133 penalty minutes and a +16 rating. Klee is the son of Ken Klee, who played over 900 games at the NHL level, and is now the head coach of PWHL Minnesota in their inaugural season.

