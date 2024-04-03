Wichita Hosts Allen for Educational Day Game

April 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns to action this morning at 10:30 a.m. hosting heated rival, Allen.

This is the ninth and final meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 56-91-13 against Allen and 29-42-7 at home against the Americans.

The Thunder will look to snap a six-game losing skid in the season-series to the Americans. Allen won the last meeting on March 3 by a 4-3 final.

Both teams are coming off wins last weekend. Wichita claimed a 4-2 victory on Saturday night against Tulsa. Allen came back and earned a 4-3 overtime win at Rapid City.

The Thunder sits in seventh place with 56 points. Allen is in fifth place with 59 points. Both teams have a game in hand on Tulsa and two games in hand on Utah.

Bennett MacArthur leads the Americans in the season-series with 10 points (2g, 8a) in six games against Wichita. Kris Myllari is second with nine points (2g, 7a) in eight games against the Thunder.

Michal Stinil leads Wichita in the season-series with seven points (3g, 4a) in seven games against the Americans. Dillon Boucher is second with five points (2g, 3a) in eight games against Allen.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is first in power play goals (15)...Trevor Gorsuch is fifth in saves (1022)...Ryan Finnegan leads all rookies in shooting percentage (22.9%)....Wichita is 11-7-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 12-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 17-2-3-1 when leading after two...

ALLEN NOTES - Allen is 3-7-0 in its last 10 games...Chaz Smedsrud has four points in two games since joining the Americans...Mikael Robidoux is third in the league with 172 PIM...Gavin Gould is tied for second with four shorthanded goals...Colby McAuley is tied for third with 12 power play goals...

