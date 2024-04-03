ECHL Announces Fine

April 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday announced that Orlando's Darik Angeli has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #919, Savannah at Orlando, on April 2.

Angeli is fined under Rule #28 Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct at the conclusion of the game.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.